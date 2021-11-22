Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw laws to create three capital cities
india news

Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw laws to create three capital cities

The state government announced it is withdrawing the legislation for creating three capitals for Andhra Pradesh in place of the existing Amaravati after a decision was taken at an emergency meeting
A file photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati. (ANI)
A file photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati. (ANI)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced it is withdrawing the legislation for creating three capitals for the state in place of the existing Amaravati after a decision in this regard was taken at an emergency meeting chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired of the state Cabinet.

The Cabinet decided to repeal the two laws passed in June 2020. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development (Repeal) Act was passed to abolish the authority the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government passed in 2015 to develop Amaravati as the state capital. AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act was passed for establishing the executive, judicial and legislative capitals at Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, and Amaravati.

Also Read: ‘Everyone knows Chandrababu is in frustration’: Jagan on Naidu’s breakdown

State minister Kodali Nani told reporters Reddy would make a detailed statement on the move in the assembly later on Monday.

State advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram informed the high court about the Cabinet’s decision.

A division bench of the court has been hearing a batch of petitions against the decision to form three capitals since November 15. Farmers, who gave up over 34,000 acres of their fertile lands for setting up the capital in Amaravati, challenged the two laws in the court. Over 100 petitions were filed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out