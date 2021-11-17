Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andhra Pradesh governor Harichandan diagnosed with Covid-19, rushed to hospital

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been suffering from cough and cold over the last two days following a recent trip to New Delhi, according to a bulletin issued by the Raj Bhavan
A file photo of Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada. He has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad. (ANI/File)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:28 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday after falling sick. He has been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to the Raj Bhavan.

A Raj Bhavan official in Vijayawada earlier said the 87-year old Harichandan complained of uneasiness and was flown to Hyderabad on a special aircraft from Gannavaram airport. His wife Suprava Harichandan and son Prithvi Raj Harichandan accompanied him.

He has been suffering from cough and cold over the last two days following a recent trip to New Delhi, according to a bulletin issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Harichandan was rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area, where he was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU). His condition is said to be serious.

“Doctors are examining him. The hospital is expected to release a health bulletin later in the day,” the official said.

The veteran leader from Odisha was a five-time MLA, having represented the Chilika and Bhubaneshwar (Central) assembly constituencies.

He has also worked as revenue minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Biju Janata Dal coalition government in 2004.

A lawyer by profession and a member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh during 1970s, Harichandan was one of the founding members of BJP. He had switched over the Janata Dal for a brief period before returning to the BJP in 1996. Since then, he has been associated with the party.

Harichandan quit active politics in 2014 and was appointed as the Andhra Pradesh governor in 2019.

