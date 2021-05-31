Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh govt extends Covid-19 curfew till June 10
The curfew was scheduled to end today. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days.
Andhra Pradesh govt extends Covid-19 curfew till June 10

"Curfew extended till June 10th in Andhra Pradesh. Timings remain the same," informed Chief Minister's Office.
ANI | , Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 02:50 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has extended the Covid-19 curfew in the state till June 10.

The curfew was scheduled to end today. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days. The relaxation time remains the same from 6 am to 12 noon.

According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh reported 13,400 new Covid-19 cases, 21,133 recoveries and 94 deaths in the 24 hours on Sunday.

