Andhra Pradesh: Man hurls acid, slits throat of 14-yr-old; taken into custody

Updated on Sep 06, 2022 11:08 PM IST

According to the police, the incident occurred in a village in the Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Monday night when the 14-year-old girl was alone in her house.

Nellore superintendent of police Vijaya Rao told news agency ANI that the accused has been taken into custody.(Representative image)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A man in Andhra Pradesh has been taken into custody for hurling acid at a 14-year-old girl and slitting her throat. According to the police, the incident occurred in a village in the Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on Monday night when the girl was alone in her house.

Hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed into the victim's house and found her bleeding, the police said. The neighbours alerted her parents and shifted her to a hospital in Nellore.

The victim was later shifted to Chennai on Tuesday for better treatment.

Nellore superintendent of police Vijaya Rao told news agency ANI that the accused has been taken into custody and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO).

“14-year-old girl attacked with acid, throat slit by an unknown person in Venkatachalam village of Nellore district, accused taken into custody,” Rao said.

However, a report by news agency PTI said the accused has been identified as Nagaraju, who is a distant relative of the victim. A police official said on Tuesday that Nagaraju committed the crime for material gain.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was not sexually abused. Her condition is stable now,” the police official said, PTI reported.

Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

nellore andhra pradesh
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
