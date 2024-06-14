 Andhra Pradesh portfolios: N Chandrababu Naidu keeps Law & Order, Pawan Kalyan named Deputy CM | Full List | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Andhra Pradesh portfolios: N Chandrababu Naidu keeps Law & Order, Pawan Kalyan named Deputy CM | Full List

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2024 04:47 PM IST

Nara Lokesh, son of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, has been made the state's IT minister.

Portfolios were allocated in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, two days after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath of office in the southern state.

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Also Read: Andhra Chief Minister assumes office, signs five files

While chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu will keep Law and Order, among other portfolios, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is the new deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Full list of Andhra Pradesh cabinet ministers who took oath

Here's how the portfolios were allocated

NamePartyPortfolios
Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CM)TDPGAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises, portfolios not assigned to ministers
Pawan Kalyan (Deputy CM)Jana SenaPanchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology
Nara LokeshTDPHuman Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communication; RTG
Kinjarapu AtchannaiduTDPAgriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy development, Fisheries
Kollu RavindraTDPMines & Geology, Excise
Nadendla ManoharJana SenaFood & Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs
Ponguru NarayanTDPMunicipal Administration & Urban Development
Anitha VangalapudiTDPHome Affairs & Disaster Management
Satya Kumar YadavBJPHealth; Family Welfare & Medical Education
Dr Nimmala RamanaiduTDPWater Resources Development
Nasyam Mohammed FarookTDPLaw & Justice; Minority Welfare
Anam Ramnarayana ReddyTDPEndowments
Payyavula KeshavTDPFinance, Planning, Commercial Taxes & Legislative
Anagani Satya PrasadTDPRevenue, Registration & Stamps
Kolusu PartahsarathyTDPHousing, I&PR
Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya SwamyTDPSocial Welfare; Disabled & Senior Citizen Welfare, Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer
Gottipati Ravi KumarTDPEnergy
Kandula DurgeshJana SenaTourism, Culture & Cinematography
Gummadi Sandhya RaniTDPWomen & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare
BC Janardhan ReddyTDPRoads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments
TG BharathTDPIndustries & Commerce; Food Processing
S SavithaTDPBC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles
Vasamsetti SubhashTDPLabour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services
Kondapalli SrinivasTDPMSME; SERP, NRI Empowerment & Relations
Mandipalli Ramprasad ReddyTDPTransport; Youth & Sports

Andhra Pradesh assembly election 2024

The NDA won 164 seats (TDP-135, Jana Sena-21, BJP-8) in the 175-seat legislative assembly, while the YSR Congress Party, which won 151 seats five years ago, was reduced to a mere 11 seats.

