Andhra Pradesh portfolios: N Chandrababu Naidu keeps Law & Order, Pawan Kalyan named Deputy CM | Full List
Nara Lokesh, son of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, has been made the state's IT minister.
Portfolios were allocated in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, two days after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath of office in the southern state.
While chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu will keep Law and Order, among other portfolios, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is the new deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.
Here's how the portfolios were allocated
|Name
|Party
|Portfolios
|Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CM)
|TDP
|GAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises, portfolios not assigned to ministers
|Pawan Kalyan (Deputy CM)
|Jana Sena
|Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology
|Nara Lokesh
|TDP
|Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communication; RTG
|Kinjarapu Atchannaidu
|TDP
|Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy development, Fisheries
|Kollu Ravindra
|TDP
|Mines & Geology, Excise
|Nadendla Manohar
|Jana Sena
|Food & Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs
|Ponguru Narayan
|TDP
|Municipal Administration & Urban Development
|Anitha Vangalapudi
|TDP
|Home Affairs & Disaster Management
|Satya Kumar Yadav
|BJP
|Health; Family Welfare & Medical Education
|Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu
|TDP
|Water Resources Development
|Nasyam Mohammed Farook
|TDP
|Law & Justice; Minority Welfare
|Anam Ramnarayana Reddy
|TDP
|Endowments
|Payyavula Keshav
|TDP
|Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes & Legislative
|Anagani Satya Prasad
|TDP
|Revenue, Registration & Stamps
|Kolusu Partahsarathy
|TDP
|Housing, I&PR
|Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy
|TDP
|Social Welfare; Disabled & Senior Citizen Welfare, Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer
|Gottipati Ravi Kumar
|TDP
|Energy
|Kandula Durgesh
|Jana Sena
|Tourism, Culture & Cinematography
|Gummadi Sandhya Rani
|TDP
|Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare
|BC Janardhan Reddy
|TDP
|Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments
|TG Bharath
|TDP
|Industries & Commerce; Food Processing
|S Savitha
|TDP
|BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles
|Vasamsetti Subhash
|TDP
|Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services
|Kondapalli Srinivas
|TDP
|MSME; SERP, NRI Empowerment & Relations
|Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy
|TDP
|Transport; Youth & Sports
Andhra Pradesh assembly election 2024
The NDA won 164 seats (TDP-135, Jana Sena-21, BJP-8) in the 175-seat legislative assembly, while the YSR Congress Party, which won 151 seats five years ago, was reduced to a mere 11 seats.
