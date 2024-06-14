Andhra Pradesh portfolios: N Chandrababu Naidu keeps Law & Order, Pawan Kalyan named Deputy CM | Full List

Portfolios were allocated in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, two days after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath of office in the southern state. Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during the swearing-in ceremony, in Vijayawada, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo)

While chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu will keep Law and Order, among other portfolios, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is the new deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read: Full list of Andhra Pradesh cabinet ministers who took oath

Here's how the portfolios were allocated

Name Party Portfolios Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CM) TDP GAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises, portfolios not assigned to ministers Pawan Kalyan (Deputy CM) Jana Sena Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Nara Lokesh TDP Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communication; RTG Kinjarapu Atchannaidu TDP Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy development, Fisheries Kollu Ravindra TDP Mines & Geology, Excise Nadendla Manohar Jana Sena Food & Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs Ponguru Narayan TDP Municipal Administration & Urban Development Anitha Vangalapudi TDP Home Affairs & Disaster Management Satya Kumar Yadav BJP Health; Family Welfare & Medical Education Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu TDP Water Resources Development Nasyam Mohammed Farook TDP Law & Justice; Minority Welfare Anam Ramnarayana Reddy TDP Endowments Payyavula Keshav TDP Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes & Legislative Anagani Satya Prasad TDP Revenue, Registration & Stamps Kolusu Partahsarathy TDP Housing, I&PR Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy TDP Social Welfare; Disabled & Senior Citizen Welfare, Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer Gottipati Ravi Kumar TDP Energy Kandula Durgesh Jana Sena Tourism, Culture & Cinematography Gummadi Sandhya Rani TDP Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare BC Janardhan Reddy TDP Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments TG Bharath TDP Industries & Commerce; Food Processing S Savitha TDP BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles Vasamsetti Subhash TDP Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services Kondapalli Srinivas TDP MSME; SERP, NRI Empowerment & Relations Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy TDP Transport; Youth & Sports

Andhra Pradesh assembly election 2024

The NDA won 164 seats (TDP-135, Jana Sena-21, BJP-8) in the 175-seat legislative assembly, while the YSR Congress Party, which won 151 seats five years ago, was reduced to a mere 11 seats.