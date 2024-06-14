Andhra Chief Minister assumes office, signs five files

Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu signs the first file after taking charge at his office at Tadepalli, Amaravati on Thursday. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, upon assuming office on Thursday, signed five files including the approval of a mega recruitment drive to fill up 16,347 teacher vacancies in various government schools in the state through the district selection committee (DSC).

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Naidu signed the first file after assuming the chief minister’s office in his chamber in the first block of the state secretariat at Velagapudi village of Amaravati at 4.41pm amid chanting of Vedic hymns by priests.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, who was sworn-in as the CM on Wednesday at Vijayawada, received a rousing welcome from the secretariat employees as he entered the premises after a gap of five years.

The CM and his wife N Bhuvaneswari were received by chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other senior officials, besides his cabinet colleagues K Atchennaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Payyavula Keshav and Satyakumar Yadav.

Speaking to reporters later, Ramanaidu said the chief minister had signed the first file on the recruitment of 16,347 teachers in government schools across the state. “It is a big boon for the unemployed youth who have been waiting for the recruitment drive for the last five years. The previous YSR Congress Party government promised to fill up vacancies every year, but they didn’t fulfil it,” the minister said.

The second file signed by Naidu was on the abolition of the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022. The legislation required owners of land or immovable property to compulsorily register their property with government agencies, which would issue a permanent title. It also provided a new system for speedy property dispute resolution by establishing tribunals.

However, it also led to apprehension among people that the government would take away their land if they had no clear title. “It was an attempt to grab the private properties in the name of a lack of clear title,” Ramanaidu said.

The CM also signed a file about increasing social security pension from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 and that of Divyangs (Person with Disabilities) to ₹6,000 per month. “The enhancement of pension will come into retrospective effect from April. On July 1, pensioners would get ₹7,000, including arrears of enhancement for the last three months,” the minister said, adding that the government would spend ₹5,000 crore in the month of July on pensions.

Naidu also signed a file to revive Anna Canteens, which were established during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019. “The poor people would get subsidised food three times a day for ₹5 a plate,” he said. Additionally, he cleared a file to conduct a skill census to identify employable skills of the youth in the state, Rama Naidu said.

The chief minister also held a brief meeting with heads of various departments, principal secretaries and special secretaries. Naidu said that he would streamline the administration in the coming days and asked officials to follow the rules while discharging their duties.