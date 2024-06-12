Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in ceremony: Full list of Andhra Pradesh cabinet ministers who took oath

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Telugu Desam Party supremo, became the 18th chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. He took the oath of office in the presence of Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. Nara Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, at a ceremony in Vijayawada. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Union ministers JP Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with other leaders, attended the swearing-in ceremony.

After becoming the chief minister, four-time CM Naidu hugged PM Narendra Modi on stage. This would be Naidu's second term as a CM after the state's division in 2014.

Naidu led the TDP-BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a big win in both the assembly and parliamentary elections. In Andhra Pradesh's 175-member assembly, the TDP has the most seats with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have 21 and 8 respectively. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 legislators.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the ceremony for Naidu and others.

Who are the other leaders who took oath along with Naidu?

TDP general secretary and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, and party's State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu took oath as ministers.

Along with them, TDP MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Payyavula Kesav, NMD Farooq, Kollu Ravindra, Vangalapudi Anita, Anagani Satya Prasad, Ponguru Narayana, Kolusu Parthasaradhi, Kola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Gummadi Sandhyarani, Gottipati Ravi, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharath, Vasamsetty Subhash, S Savitha, Kondapalli Srinivas and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy also took oath as ministers during the ceremony.

Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who led the party to massive victory, also took oath as a minister in the cabinet.

The 25-member cabinet will also comprise Janasena Party MLAs Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh, as well as BJP's Satya Kumar Yadav as ministers.

TDP will be holding 21 seats in the cabinet, whereas Janasena has been allotted three seats and the BJP has received one seat on the cabinet.

