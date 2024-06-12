Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in ceremony: Celebrities who are expected to attend the event

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who led the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance to a massive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, will be sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state on Wednesday. June 12. The grand ceremony will be held at the Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport on the outskirts of Vijayawada around 11:27am. Ram Charan shares a picture with dad Chiranjeevi.

The ceremony, which promises to be a star-studded affair, will host a range of guests, including several actors from the south. According to reports, Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Notably, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan—who is eyeing the deputy chief minister seat—is Chiranjeevi's youngest brother. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are Kalyan's nephews.

According to media reports, other megastars who are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony include Rajinikanth, his wife, and Mohan Babu. Jr NTR, Chandrababu Naidu's nephew, has also been invited to attend the mega event.

In addition to the celebrities, Chandrababu Naidu's NDA allies—Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home Minister Amit Shah, and JP Nadda—will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Several chief ministers including Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde - are also likely to attend the event.

The TDP has also extended invitations to farmers who gave their land for the construction of the Amaravati capital project, as well as to some people who were allegedly harassed during the previous YSR Congress regime, reported news agency PTI.

Election results

The NDA alliance comprising the TDP, BJP, and Janasena party won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state.

In the assembly election, the NDA alliance won 164 out of 175 seats - out of which, the TDP bagged 135 seats, Janasena won 21 seats, and the BJP got eight seats. Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha election, the NDA alliance won 21 out of the 35 seats.