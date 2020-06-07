Andhra Pradesh sees 130 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally close to 4000-mark

india

Andhra Pradesh reported 130 new Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 3,718.

The death toll in the Telugu state has now climbed to 75, with the addition of the two latest deaths.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state currently stand at 1,290 and so far around 2,353 people have recovered a from the disease and been discharged.

A day earlier, as many as 161 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh, taking the state’s tally to 3,588, the state health department data read.

The state department had also informed that on Saturday, 29 people had been discharged and no deaths had taken place.

India registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country’s tally to a staggering 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India registered 287 deaths in the last 24 hours since Saturday morning.

The country had crossed Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At present, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of India in terms of the number of coronavirus positive cases. The number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 1,20,406, according to the Health Ministry.