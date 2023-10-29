News / India News / Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Live Updates: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Live Updates: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Oct 29, 2023 11:41 PM IST
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Two passenger trains collided in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh earlier in the evening today.

Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: At least six people were killed in a train accident in Andhra Pradesh. 25 have sustained injuries.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 29, 2023 11:41 PM IST

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night announced an ex-gratia of two lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, PMO said.

  • Oct 29, 2023 11:39 PM IST

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Railway minister announces ex-gratia

    Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of 10 lakh to the family of those dead in the accident, two lakh to those who are grievous, and 50,000 to those who have been injured.

    He also announced that all the injured persons have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

  • Oct 29, 2023 11:34 PM IST

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: MK Stalin expresses condolences

    Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district. “Deeply distressed by the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, coming just months after the tragic Balasore #TrainAccident in June 2023. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    “With a significant number of Indians relying on railways for their commute, it's alarming to witness such incidents in quick succession. It's imperative for the union government and the railways to urgently reevaluate and enhance train safety measures, ensuring the trust and safety of passengers is upheld,” Stalin added.

  • Oct 29, 2023 11:21 PM IST

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Governor expresses anguish

    Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish over the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district in which six passengers lost their lives and several others were injured. Earlier, he was briefed about the necessary relief arrangements which have been made.

  • Oct 29, 2023 10:59 PM IST

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: 'Rescue operation underway… Efforts on to shift injured to nearby hospitals,' says CPRO, East Coast Railway

    "We are currently focusing on the rescue operation. The DRMs from Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur have reached the spot. We are trying to shift the injured to nearby hospitals," said Biswajit Sahoo, CPRO, East Coast Railway while speaking to PTI

  • Oct 29, 2023 10:45 PM IST

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Situation under control, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the situation is under control after a passenger train collided with another passenger train near Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh.

    The union minister, while speaking to ANI, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation.

    "Rescue operations are underway, all have been rescued, and teams have been mobilised. PM Modi has reviewed the situation. I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh CM. The situation is currently under control," Vaishnaw said.

  • Oct 29, 2023 10:40 PM IST

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: PMO on train accident in Andhra Pradesh

    "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," a post from the Prime Minister's Office read.

  • Oct 29, 2023 10:32 PM IST

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Death toll rises to 6, 18 injured as passenger train

    Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: At least 6 people were dead and 18 injured after a passenger train traveling from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Rayagada in Odisha derailed in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Andhra Train Accident Live: PM announces 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Two passenger trains collided in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh earlier in the evening today.

HT News Desk

At least 6 killed, 25 injured as 2 passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

The accident caused four bogies of the second train to derail onto the adjacent track.

The Railways identified the two trains involved as the 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger and the 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 10:45 PM IST
Neha LM Tripathi, Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

‘Cong ruined Madhya Pradesh, made it a BIMARU state’: Amit Shah in Ujjain

Union home minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress, accusing the grand old party of ruining the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah acknowledges supporters at a rally in Ujjain on Sunday.
Published on Oct 29, 2023 10:11 PM IST
HT News Desk

Kochi blasts: Oppn targets Kerala govt, CPM says state will face it with unity

Union minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan alleged that Kerala was becoming a hotbed of incidents that could be called terrorist acts

Two persons were killed and at least 35 people injured in the blasts at a religious function in Kochi, Kerala, on Sunday. (AP)
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 09:02 PM IST
HT Correspondent

Kerala CM announces 20-member team to probe blast in Kalamassery

Two women have been killed and over 40 injured in the blast at a convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan(ANI file)
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 09:05 PM IST
HT News Desk

At least 6 dead, 25 injured after train derails in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

Passenger train travelling to Rayagada, Odisha derailed near Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.(PTI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 10:24 PM IST
HT News Desk

‘Their teachings are seditious’: Man who took responsibility for Kerala blast

The man identified himself as Martin in the viral video, saying he took the decision as according to him the teachings of Jehovah's Witnesses were ‘seditious’.

An ambulance arrive carrying the injured people to the hospital after multiple explosions took place at a prayer convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area in Kochi.(ANI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 10:59 PM IST
HT News Desk

‘Our eyes were closed in prayer when explosion occurred’: Kochi blasts witness

At least one woman was killed and 36 others injured in the blasts triggered by an improvised explosive device at a prayer meeting of a Christian group in Kerala’s Kochi on Sunday

Initial visuals inside the hall showed a fire in the middle with thick plumes of smoke rising upwards. Dozens of chairs were strewn around, indicating the panic of the attendees following the blasts. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 07:36 PM IST
Vishnu Verma

'Ram Janmabhoomi andolan was started by Sikhs', says Defence Minister

The Defence Minister attended Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Utsav at Gurudwara Alambagh in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
Published on Oct 29, 2023 07:06 PM IST
ANI

Evening briefing: India potential destination for Irish fund

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath
Published on Oct 29, 2023 06:38 PM IST
HT News Desk

India potential investment destination for new Irish sovereign wealth fund

Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath, told a visiting group of journalists from Asia and the Pacific last week that while the investment mandate of the Future Ireland Fund is yet to be finalised, he envisaged that it will be primarily based on global investments

Ireland’s finance minister Michael McGrath (Twitter/@mmcgrathtd)
Published on Oct 29, 2023 05:26 PM IST
Rezaul H Laskar

Police officer shot at by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah, hospitalised

Reports suggest that medical professionals are currently tending to him, with his condition being described as critical.

Police officer shot at by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah, hospitalised
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 05:21 PM IST
HT News Desk

Man surrenders claiming responsibility for Kerala blast

A man has surrendered before Kodakra Police Station in Thrissur, taking responsibility for the blast at the convention center in Kalamassery.

Visuals from outside the convention centre in Kochi where the blast took place earlier in the day. (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 05:06 PM IST
HT News Desk

Security beefed up around churches in Delhi after blast in Kerala

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said security has been tightened across main markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands & railway stations.

Security beefed up around churches in Delhi post the explosion at Kerala convention centre.(HT File)
Updated on Oct 29, 2023 04:22 PM IST
PTI

‘Gave 1.11 lakh for Ram Mandir construction’: Cong's Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said using religion in elections is prohibited.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh(PTI file photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2023 02:47 PM IST
HT News Desk
