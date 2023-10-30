Andhra Pradesh train accident LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 14, over 30 other trains cancelled

Andhra Pradesh train accident Live updates: At least 13 people died and 54 others were injured when two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The incident took place at around 7:10 pm when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special (08504) rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger (08532). Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following a collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district,(PTI)

The India Railways has cited human error as a possible cause with the Rayagada-bound train having likely jumped the signal. According to officials, the Vishakhapatnam-Palasa train was waiting on the track between Alamanda and Kantakpalli railway stations of the Kothavalasa block when the collision took place.

The accident caused four bogies of the second train to derail onto the adjacent track. Videos shared on social media showed multiple mangled coaches in pitch-dark conditions.

Andhra Pradesh train accident Live updates: Here's what we know so far

According to Vizianagaram district collector, 11 of those killed in the accident have been identified.

Both, the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train, are among those killed.

At least 32 persons are undergoing treatment at the Vizianagaram Government Hospital. The condition of four persons is said to be serious.

Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said other than the derailed and affected coaches, others have been cleared from the site.

The railway minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 Lakh for the families of those killed, Rs. 2.5 Lakh to those seriously hurt and Rs. 50,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.

