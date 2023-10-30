News / India News / Andhra Pradesh train accident LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 14, over 30 other trains cancelled
Andhra Pradesh train accident LIVE updates: Death toll rises to 14, over 30 other trains cancelled

Oct 30, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh train accident Live updates: The India Railways has cited human error as a possible cause behind the accident.

Andhra Pradesh train accident Live updates: At least 13 people died and 54 others were injured when two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The incident took place at around 7:10 pm when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special (08504) rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger (08532).

Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following a collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district,
Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following a collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district,(PTI)

The India Railways has cited human error as a possible cause with the Rayagada-bound train having likely jumped the signal. According to officials, the Vishakhapatnam-Palasa train was waiting on the track between Alamanda and Kantakpalli railway stations of the Kothavalasa block when the collision took place.

The accident caused four bogies of the second train to derail onto the adjacent track. Videos shared on social media showed multiple mangled coaches in pitch-dark conditions.

Andhra Pradesh train accident Live updates: Here's what we know so far

  • According to Vizianagaram district collector, 11 of those killed in the accident have been identified.
  • Both, the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of the Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train, are among those killed.
  • At least 32 persons are undergoing treatment at the Vizianagaram Government Hospital. The condition of four persons is said to be serious.
  • Union Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said other than the derailed and affected coaches, others have been cleared from the site.
  • The railway minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 Lakh for the families of those killed, Rs. 2.5 Lakh to those seriously hurt and Rs. 50,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: MK Stalin ask Centre to enhance safety

    Flagging “train accidents in quick succession”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre to enhance safety measures.

    “With a significant number of Indians relying on railways for their commute, it's alarming to witness such incidents in quick succession. It's imperative for the union government and the railways to urgently reevaluate and enhance train safety measures, ensuring the trust and safety of passengers is upheld,” he wrote on X.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: CM to visit incident site today

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has announced an ex gratia of 10 lakh to each of the kin of those killed and 2 lakh to the injured, will visit the accident site today.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: Over 30 trains cancelled, six rescheduled

    In the wake of the train accident in Vizianagaram district, as many as 33 trains have been cancelled and six others have been rescheduled till now, reports ANI.

  • Oct 30, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: Toll rises to 14

    Toll in the Andhra Pradesh train accident has reached 14, news agency PTI reports quoting Vizianagaram Joint Collector Mayur Ashok.

