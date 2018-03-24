Andhra Pradesh village set to celebrate first year of ‘Hindus only’

This Ram Navami will mark a special occasion for people of Kesalingayapalle village in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district.

Last year, on the occasion of Lord Ram’s birth, the village elders had declared their village “Hindus only”, and put up a saffron board at the entrance of the village, saying, “This village comprises only Hindus. Therefore, any attempt by anybody from other religions to enter the village to campaign or preach their respective religions is strictly prohibited. If anybody violates this norm, strong action would be initiated against them – Villagers of Kesalingayapalle.”

The board which has “Jai Sri Ram” slogans on either side, also has a message for onlookers: “If a person converts into other religion, it amounts to changing one’s own mother.”

The sleepy village, located about 35 km from Kadapa town, has a population of 1,500 people. All are Hindus, with a mixed caste composition of Kapus, SCs and OBCs — but there are no Christians or Muslims.

B Ramana, a village elder and farmer, says they were not strict about religion earlier.

“However, we felt bad when some evangelists from a Christian missionary came to our village last year and lured some of our villagers to Christianity on the pretext that they would be cured of their physical ailments if they pray to Jesus,” he said.

It was then that the village committee decided to declare the village “Hindus Only” and prohibit other religions from campaigning there.

“The resolution came into effect from Sri Rama Navami last year and we put up a board warning non-Hindus against preaching any other religion,” Ramana said.

Those who were attracted towards Christianity were also brought back into the Hindu fold.

“We took them to Swamy Achalananda, a popular seer of Achalananda Ashram at Thotlapalli near Brahmamgari Matham in the district and got them brainwashed to stay back in Hinduism,” Ramana said.

However, the punishment for violators would not be physical attacks.

“We parade them around the village with womenfolk carrying brooms. We make them chant Jai Sri Ram repeatedly and send them away. We also challenge them to enter into a debate with us on religious conversions,” he said.

According to others, however, the decision of the villagers was influenced by local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh groups.

“The RSS has a strong presence in Mydukur and Brahmamgari Matham areas. They are preventing the spread of other religions in the villages,” said Chandra Reddy, a local journalist of a vernacular daily.

The RSS is also running a shakha in Kesalingayalapalle as well. “They conduct regular training for the activists besides conducting religious activities,” he said.

Local RSS activist Gopal Reddy refuted the allegation, saying the RSS had no influence on the villagers’ decision to put up the board. “It was their collective decision, as they were disturbed by the regular meetings of Christian groups in the village,” he said.

Government officials, however, feigned ignorance about the decision of the Kesalingayapalle villagers.

Mydukur tehsildar A Nageshwar Rao said he did not know about such a decision and also the board.

“In any case, practising and preaching of any religion is allowed as per the Constitution. We have not got any complaints from anybody about the prevention of non-Hindus into the village,” he said.

Mydukur (urban) police inspector Venkateshwar said the villagers had no right to prevent non-Hindus from preaching their religion. “We shall take action if there is any complaint against the villagers,” he said.