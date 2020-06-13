e-paper
Home / India News / Andhra records 186 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 6,000-mark

Andhra records 186 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 6,000-mark

In the last 24 hours, 42 coronavirus patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals, the state government bulletin said.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 15:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women travelling in a rickshaw after buying daily essentials in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada .
Women travelling in a rickshaw after buying daily essentials in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada .(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Andhra Pradesh recorded 186 new Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours on Saturday, taking the Telugu state’s coronavirus tally to 5,822.

With two additional deaths reported since yesterday, the death toll in Andhra has now climbed to 82, according to the state health department.

Around 2,641 people have recovered from the infectious disease and been discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 42 coronavirus patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals, the state government bulletin said.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 latest: Andhra joins the list of states with more than 5,000 positive patients

Among the total cases reported in the state so far, over 4,500 were local people while an estimated 1100 had come from other states and a few hundred had come back from abroad.

On Friday, an employee of the Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami temple tested positive for Covid-19, a statement from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said.

Devotees now will not be allowed for darshan for two days inside the temple. The temple will be sanitized as per the Covid-19 protocol and will be reopened for devotees from Sunday onwards.

However, all services will be held, in the absence of devotees, the TTD statement said.

According to TTD, the employee had gone in for a coronavirus test as he had some health problems after which he was detected positive for the disease on Friday.

Contact tracing of the employee is being carried out and those who were in contact with him will also be tested, the TTD said.

Govindaraja Swamy temple is popular in Tirupati with devotees generally paying a visit to the temple after visiting the shrine of Lord Balaji at Tirumala.

