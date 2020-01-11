Andhra spurs 4 lakh govt employees to shift to new capital at Visakhapatnam

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 09:32 IST

The high-power committee constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government to work out a plan of action for shifting of administrative capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam has suggested a slew of incentives for nearly four lakh state government employees for moving to the new capital.

According to the draft action plan discussed at the committee’s meeting at Vijayawada on Friday, all the employees would be allotted 200 square yards of house sites at Visakhapatnam at nominal rates even before they are shifted.

Each of them would be given a special house building allowance (HBA) of Rs 25 lakh for the construction of new houses with approved designs and exemption from paying stamp duty for registration.

Till the houses are constructed, the government would arrange residential facility for the employees: bachelors would get rent-free accommodation and those with families would be provided accommodation in double bedroom flats at a subsidised rent of Rs 4,000 per month. Higher officials would be accommodated in three-bedroom flats at a rent of Rs 6,000 per month.

The employees would also be paid a shifting allowance ranging from Rs 50,000 each for Class IV employees to the maximum of Rs one lakh for gazetted employees.

While recommending continuation of five-day week facility for the employees for another three years, the high-power committee also proposed to continue subsidised transport facility within Visakhapatnam, while extending 50 per cent concession in RTC bus fare from Visakhapatnam to their native places including Hyderabad, twice a month. It also proposed to start special superfast trains between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The employees would continue to get 30 per cent House Rent Allowance, besides an increase of 10 per cent in the City Compensatory Allowance in Visakhapatnam due to high cost of living.

The committee also proposed to take steps for ensuring hassle-free admission to children of the state government employees in various schools and colleges in Visakhapatnam.

Last month, an expert panel had recommended making Visakhapatnam the main capital city of Andhra Pradesh instead of the present capital Amaravati.

The action plan has been worked out in the wake of apprehensions of the employees, who are important stakeholders in the government, over their fate if the capital is shifted to Visakhapatnam. In the last five years, these employees have been habituated to working in Amaravati, after their sudden shift from Hyderabad following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

While many of them have still been travelling between Hyderabad and Amaravati every week, some of them bought houses in and around Vijayawada and shifted their families. “Now, it will be extremely difficult for us to relocate to Visakhapatnam and start our lives afresh. But if the government takes the decision, we cannot refuse to go,” a woman employee of Secretariat in Amaravati said on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the agitation by the farmers of Amaravati entered 25th day on Saturday. At Thullur village on Friday, hundreds of women who were on their way to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada to offer prayers to the deity, were stopped by the police stating that they had no permission to take out the rally.

The women clashed with the police after an argument over denial of permission. Several women were injured as police launched a lathi charge and some of them women shifted to hospitals. The police also took many protesters into custody.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted that she was sending a fact-finding team to Thullur on Saturday to conduct a probe.

Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident.

“In a land where women are worshiped as Goddesses, this is how @ysjagan ’s Govt treating them. Women farmers & protesters fighting for Amaravati are being meted out with inhumane treatment. Every responsible citizen must come out in their support & condemn the monstrous atrocities,” he tweeted.

However, state agriculture minister K Kanna Babu accused Naidu of trying to create unrest in the capital region to protect his personal interests.