Andhra youth bitten by classmates, hit with coconut-sized rock for complaining about them: Report

A college student was allegedly assaulted by four of his classmates, reportedly because he was the class monitor and complained about them. The attackers made a video of the assault (Representational Image)

The incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, NDTV reported. The victim and the attackers are students of the AFDT Junior College in Malkipuram, the report added.



Hindustan Times cannot independently verify this information.

The assailants, who allegedly lured Rameshwarapa Jayasai Yuvaraju to a forest, made a video of the assault, which continued for nearly two hours. The victim is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

In the video which HT cannot independently verify, the student can be seen arguing with two of the attackers as a third blindsided and hit him with a huge, coconut-sized rock. They also threw stones at him.

Also Read: Alleged ragging by seniors claims life of young MBBS student in Gujarat

The student was pleading for mercy but was dragged off the mud path as one of the men apparently lectured him. Suddenly, an attacker grabbed the student's neck and wrestled him to the ground, tearing the collar of the latter's shirt in the process.

Then, at one point, the assailants grabbed the youth from behind and one of them bit his cheek. The person showed blood on his hands from the student's cheek.

The nearly four-minute clip also showed Yuvaraju, with his shirt torn, lying on the ground as others kicked him repeatedly, and then he was kneeling with the collar of his torn shirt wrapped around his neck.

Also Read: Delhi court orders framing charges against student in 2017 road accident case

Local police have registered a complaint and a case has been filed. Earlier, the victim said he did not disclose the assault as he was threatened by the men, who have been suspended from the college.