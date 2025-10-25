Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the semi-urban and industrial areas of Anekal in Bengaluru Urban district will soon be brought under the limits of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Anekal to soon be included in GBA limits: DKS

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, did not specify a timeframe for the inclusion. During his visit to Muthanallur and nearby local bodies that possible up for inclusion within GBA limits, he said all civic amenities, including Cauvery water, were already being extended to these areas.

“The Anekal region will soon be included in GBA limits. I have inspected areas under the urban local bodies of Bengaluru Urban district that are eligible to be included. A meeting with officials will be held on Friday to discuss the facilities to be provided to these regions,” Shivakumar said.

He added that a committee led by former IAS officer BS Patil is preparing a report on the expansion of GBA boundaries. “The committee has been asked to hold interactions with MLAs, MPs, resident welfare associations, and the public,” he said.

Shivakumar estimated that nearly 2.5 million people currently reside outside the municipal limits. “Areas such as Electronics City, Whitefield, Airport Road, and parts of Yelahanka are still under panchayat limits. Urbanisation in these areas has increased and requires systematic planning. While garbage is cleared in some zones, it remains unattended in others under panchayats. Accountability will be fixed on officials,” he added.

.