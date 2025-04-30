Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Angolan President Laurenco begins 4-day India visit on Thursday

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2025 10:45 PM IST

During his stay, President Lourenco is expected to meet separately with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Angola’s President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco will begin a four-day trip to India on Thursday, aimed at boosting relations between the two countries. This will be his first official state visit to India.

Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco will begin a four-day trip to India, aimed at boosting relations between the two countries. (X/@jlprdeangola)
Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco will begin a four-day trip to India, aimed at boosting relations between the two countries. (X/@jlprdeangola)

During his stay, President Lourenco is expected to meet separately with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Both sides are likely to sign several agreements to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “This is the first visit by an Angolan President to India in 38 years. It comes as India and Angola mark 40 years of diplomatic ties this year."

Angolan leader to receive ceremonial welcome

The Angolan leader will travel with a high-level delegation that includes ministers, senior government officials, and business leaders.

He will be given a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 3.

Later, he will meet with President Murmu for bilateral talks.

"President Lourenco will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour," the MEA said in a statement.

The statement added, “A number of MoUs and agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, which will give a boost to bilateral relations.”

On May 4, 2025, President Lourenco will attend a business event in New Delhi aimed at promoting investment and commercial linkages between the two countries.

India–Angola relations continue to strengthen

India and Angola enjoy a friendly and expanding relationship, underpinned by strong energy cooperation.

In the financial year 2023–24, trade between the two nations reached $4.192 billion, according to the MEA.

They also collaborate closely on international platforms and frequently support each other at the United Nations.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Angolan President Laurenco begins 4-day India visit on Thursday
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On