Anil Deshmukh's ED custody ends today, will be produced before PMLA court

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh will be presented before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today. The 71-year-old was sent to custoy of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till November 6.

He was arrested by the ED on Monday night after 12 hours of questioning. The agency is investigating ₹100 crore extortion and money laundering case against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

Before being produced in court, Deshmukh was taken for a medical check-up.

Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh was summoned by the ED on Friday for questioning in connection with the money laundering case.

ED officials said its investigation revealed that through hawala channels, they money extorted from Mumbai was sent to the Delhi-based Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain who operated bogus companies. The Jain brothers are alleged to have diverted this money as donations to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, a trust controlled by the Deshmukh family.

The ED case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It was registered after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Deshmukh of asking dismissed policeman Sachin Waze to extort ₹100 crore every month from hotels and bars in Mumbai.

The NCP leader had to resign as Maharashtra home minister after a case was registered against him.

Deshmukh was arrested under the provisions of the PMLA as ED officials claimed that the politician was evasive during questioning. He appeared before ED for the first time on Monday after skipping multiple summons for the last four months.

Deshmukh denied any wrongdoing and said that Singh made the allegations against him after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief.