Anjuman committee files objection to survey of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi

india

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:57 IST

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Tuesday filed an objection in a local court against a petition seeking survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound (premises) by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI).

The court accepted the objection petition and fixed February 3 as the next date of hearing.

Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi said in 1991 Pt Somnath Vyas and others filed a petition, for the first time, in the local court on behalf of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar seeking permission for worship in Gyanvapi.

The petitioners claimed that Muslims had occupied parts of the temple complex and built a mosque there.

Rastogi said that in an order, passed by the court of first additional district judge, Varanasi in 1998, the court directed the lower court to take evidences of the entire Gyanvapi compound for determining the religious status or character of the compound. Later, in the case, hearing was suspended following stay by the Allahabad high court.

On December 10, 2019, Rastogi filed an application in the court of civil judge, requesting for a survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound by the ASI. He filed the petition as next friend of the deity Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar.

The advocate further said the court accepted the application and fixed hearing as January 9, and then on that day it fixed January 21 for the hearing.

Rastogi said the Anzuman committee filed an objection against the petition that sought ASI survey of the entire compound and the court has fixed February 3 as next date of hearing.

Anjuman committee joint secretary Mohammad Yasin, while confirming that they filed the objection, said the stay order given by the high court in the case is still effective. Therefore, any further action cannot be taken in this case.