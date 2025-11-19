Anmol Bishnoi faces 22 cases in Rajasthan; first arrested in the state in 2017

Jaipur: Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after being deported from the United States on Wednesday, faces 22 criminal cases in Rajasthan, senior state police officers said. Anmol, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, fled to the US on a fake passport, identifying himself as Bhanu Pratap from Rohtak in Haryana, the case list said.

The officers said Anmol was first arrested in Rajasthan on March 4, 2017, by Jodhpur’s Sastrinagar police in a firing and extortion case at businessman Ritesh Lohia’s house, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

By July 14, 2017, Anmol had also been arrested in five more cases in Jodhpur in connection with several firing and extortion incidents, including the murder of businessman Vasudev Israni at his shop in Sardarpura on September 18, 2017.

“He was also lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail from 2018 to 2021 during the trial of Israni’s murder case. But Anmol didn’t stop. The jail staff recovered several mobile phones and SIM cards from him during this period. He had been running several extortion and blackmailing missions from inside the jail only,” a senior officer from the state’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) said.

One such case was filed in 2020 at Jodhpur’s Ratanada police station under the Rajasthan Prison (Amendment) Act, 2015. He was also named in an extortion case in Sridungargarh, Bikaner, in 2021 while still in jail.

Soon after securing bail in 2021, Anmol fled to the US on a fake passport, identifying himself as Bhanu Pratap from Rohtak in Haryana, the case list said.

“Later, he started operating the gang from USA only and till 2024 he was named in several firing, extortion, and murder cases including the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 29, 2022 and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui on October 20, 2024,” the officer added.

After fleeing to the US in 2021, he was named in at least seven cases in Jaipur, including the G Club firing case lodged on January 8, 2023 at Ashok Nagar police station, as well as two attempted-murder cases in Ramnagariya and Jawahar Circle in 2022. His other post-escape cases in Rajasthan include four in Sriganganagar and three in Hanumangarh.

Following these developments, the Rajasthan Police on March 14, 2024, announced a bounty of ₹1 lakh each on Anmol and gangster Goldy Brar.

“We will coordinate with the NIA and the Delhi Police and bring Anmol to Jaipur for interrogation in the aforementioned cases during his fugitive period,” additional director general of police (ADGP) of AGTF and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Dinesh MN said.

The NIA, in an official statement, said: “Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020–2023 period.”

The agency added: “Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang’s shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.”

The NIA continues to investigate the terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi as part of its efforts to dismantle the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels, the statement said.

Bishnoi has been remanded to 11 days in NIA custody.