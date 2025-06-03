Anna University sexual assault convict jailed for 30 years

A local court in Chennai on Monday sentenced a 37-year-old man, convicted for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old student of Anna University last year, to 30 years in prison without remission. Chennai: Gnanasekaran, convicted in the Anna University sexual assault case, being escorted by the police after he was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mahila Court, in Chennai, Monday, June 2, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_02_2025_000427A) (PTI)

Mahila court judge M Rajalakshmi pronounced the sentence in respect of each of the 11 charges proved by the prosecution and said the sentences will run concurrently.

“He will not be entitled to any privileges or early release,” public prosecutor Mary Jeyanthi told reporters after the verdict.

“His phone is the weapon of this case,” Jeyanthi said. “We submitted to the court a report from the forensic science lab which had analysed his phone activities on the day of the crime and concluded that he put his phone on flight mode. An official from his network provider testified in court that he received no calls post 6.29pm on December 23 until he received an SMS at 8.58pm clearly stating his phone was in airplane mode during this time.”

Earlier on Wednesday, she convicted Gnanasekaran finding him guilty of charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

In December 2024, Gnanasekaran, who worked as a vendor near the university, broke into the campus and assaulted the student.

The First Information Report in the case said that Gnanasekaran forced the student to perform “sexual acts”.

The student told police that Gnanasekaran emerged from behind after having recorded a video of her with her friend on his mobile phone. He threatened to leak the video and send it to her father and the college authorities. Gnanasekaran threatened and first physically assaulted the student’s friend, a third-year student. The student urged Gnanasekaran not to leak the video. Gnanasekaran took her friend away, asking her to wait at the same place. He then took the 19-year-old to a secluded spot about 200 metres away and sexually assaulted her. Gnanasekaran also took photos of her ID card and father’s number and asked her to keep meeting him, failing which he said he would release her videos.

Gnanasekaran was arrested on December 24 last year.

However, the FIR of the case was downloaded from the CCTNS website of Tamil Nadu police and broadcast by certain sections of the media which created a furore.

Later, the Madras high court transferred the investigation of the case to a special investigation team, which also probed the FIR leak.

The SIT filed a charge sheet in February before a magistrate court. Thereafter, the case was transferred to the Mahila Court.

The judge, while convicting Gnanasekaran, said that he sought a lenient sentence claiming he was the sole bread-winner of the family and prosecution objected to it and sought maximum punishment.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which was under fire over Gnanasekaran’s alleged links with it, hailed the speedy verdict within five months, saying it showed the government’s commitment to protecting women. DMK leader RS Bharathi said Gnanasekaran was arrested within 24 hours after the crime was reported, a charge sheet was filed within 60 days on February 24 and the police gathered strong evidence and the court found the accused guilty within five months. He said the government will not tolerate crimes against women.

Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi Palaniswami said its state-wide protests led to the speedy conviction in the case. He added that some important questions remained unanswered and vowed to ensure that others involved in the crime were also punished.

The AIADMK campaigned for justice in the case, asking: “Who is that, Sir?” In her complaint to the police, the student said that Gnanasekaran spoke to someone over the phone, addressing him as ‘sir’ and pretending to take instructions from him.

Chennai police chief, A Arun, clarified that Gnanasekaran had put his phone on airplane mode and pretended to speak to someone, referring to him as “sir” to intimidate the student. He said there was no other suspect in the case.

The AIADMK continued the “sir campaign” and brought placards to the state assembly asking: “Who is that, sir?” The AIADMK maintained Gnanasekaran was linked with the DMK, citing his photos posing with DMK ministers. Chief minister MK Stalin clarified that Gnanasekaran was a DMK supporter but not a member and promised justice in the case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai, who whipped himself six times to protest against the assault, accused the Tamil Nadu police of leaking the student’s identity. He released pictures of the accused posing with deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and minister M Subramanian. He called Gnanasekaran a repeat offender and a DMK functionary. The DMK denied the claim, saying anyone can click a picture with government functionaries.

AIADMK and BJP workers, including former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, protested outside the campus and district collectorates.

The assault forced Anna University to deploy more security personnel and CCTVs on campus to strengthen security. The police and the university also conducted a joint security audit.

The Madras high court took a suo motu cognisance of the case and directed the state government to pay ₹25 lakh compensation to the 19-year-old student and Anna University to sponsor her education for failing to ensure her safety. It also appointed an all-women Special Investigation Team to probe the assault.