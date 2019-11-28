Annoyed by daily fights, man shoots wife, dumps body near Panipat: Police

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:02 IST

In a suspected case of dowry death, a 21-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and later dumping her body near Haryana’s Panipat, police said on Wednesday.

Sahil Chopra (21), the victim’s husband, and his employee Shubham (24) were arrested from Delhi. The third accused, Badal, who is Shubham’s cousin, was arrested from his native village in Karnal, they said.

According to police, the victim, Nancy (20), used to work in the event management field.

On Tuesday, Nancy’s father approached police and said that his daughter’s phone was switched off since November 11 and he feared that something had happened to her, they said.

He told police that Nancy married Chopra on March 27, 2019, and ever since she was being tortured by her in-laws for dowry, they added.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Janakpuri police station and a probe was initiated, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, call data records (CDR) were analysed and the accused were arrested, he said.

Chopra told police that he shot his wife with the help of the other two accused as he was fed up of daily fights with her, the officer said.

The accused accompanied a police team to a village near Panipat refinery from where Nancy’s body was recovered, he added.

The accused were produced in a court in Dwarka which sent them to two days’ police custody remand, the police said.