Another cow carcass recovered in Bulandshahr, police prevent any flare-up

Another cow carcass was found in violence-hit Bulandshahr on Wednesday morning but timely intervention by the police prevented the situation getting out of hand, police officials said.

The carcass was found in Jahangirabad area, 29 kilometres southwest of Mahaw village where the carcasses of at least 25 cows were recovered on Monday, they added. Monday’s recovery had sparked mob violence in which a police inspector and a local youth were killed.

Additional director general (ADG) of police, law and order, Anand Kumar said the situation was under control in Bulandshahr. However, police officers were on alert to avert any escalation of tension in the region, he added.

According to reports, some passersby informed the police that a cow carcass had been found on Jahagirabad-Daulatpur road near a brick-kiln field and local police rushed to the spot.

Additional police force from other police stations were also called as activists of the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits gathered there after coming to know about the recovery of the carcass.

The police managed to pacify the activists by immediately registering an FIR in the matter, Kumar said. The carcass was buried in a field nearby.

Bulandhshahr’s additional superintendent of police, city, Praveen Ranjan Singh said there was no trouble in Jahangirabad and police registered an FIR of cow slaughter against unidentified people in this connection. Four suspects were taken into custody for interrogation, he added.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police KB Singh directed all 27 police station in-charges of the district to stay alert.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 17:22 IST