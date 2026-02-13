Another death, clash with journalists, AIADMK's jibe: All that happened at actor Vijay's TVK rally in Tamil Nadu
While addressing the rally on Friday, actor Vijay claimed that his party has gained immense popularity among people as its support base has crossed 30 per cent.
AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan sought to attack actor-turned-politician Vijay after a man died during his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Friday, February 13.
However, the latest rally, which comes four months after Karur stampede, was yet again marked with controversies: another death, TV journalists being heckled and a jibe from an opposition party.
“Looks like to attend TVK rally in future one should carry his/her coffin,” Satyan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in both Tamil and English, which was accompanied by a picture of men carrying a coffin.
Sathyan's remarks come after a 37-year-old man from Maharashtra named Suraj, who is a fan of Vijay, fainted during TVK's rally after suffering a heart attack following which, he was rushed to a hospital, reported news agency ANI. He was shortly declared dead.
“During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident," said police.
More details on the circumstances around the man's death are awaited.
TVK cadres clash with journalists
Following the man's death, the situation escalated after some journalists were allegedly roughed up by members or workers of the TVK near the hospital where Suraj died, news agency PTI reported citing police.
The journalists were there asking a senior functionary of the TVK the reason behind the man's death. They also asked whether the man had been given an entry pass with a QR code, the report said. However, some party members who were with the functionary asked the journalists to not capture any visuals. This, reporedly, led to an argument between the journalists and the party workers during which the latter roughed up the former, the report said.
Reacting to the incident, TVK's General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said that they do not want such an incident to happen again and that it happened due to a “slight misunderstanding”
"We have come to know that there have been a few incidents in Salem where there was a minor clash between the reporters and the cadres. We definitely don't want that to happen again. Since the press meet was arranged here, I think there was a slight misunderstanding in Salem. We're saddened by that incident and we wish it wouldn't happen in the future..." he said while talking to the media, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Vijay says TVK's support base crosses 30%
While addressing the rally on Friday, actor Vijay claimed that his party has gained immense popularity among people as its support base has crossed 30 per cent.
"We came into politics to repay our debt of gratitude to the people; we are not here for hate politics," Vijay said, as quoted to PTI.
“In order to give good governance, one does not necessarily have to be highly educated. Like Kamarajar (former CM, iconic Congress leader, renowned freedom fighter) and MGR, with the support of people's power, with the support of good officers who care for the people, I can give excellent governance. I will do it,” he said.
Tamil Nadu is set to go into state assembly polls later this year.
