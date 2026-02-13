Another death, clash with journalists, AIADMK's jibe: All that happened at actor Vijay's TVK rally in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan sought to attack actor-turned-politician Vijay after a man died during his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Friday, February 13. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay delivered a speech during the party's election campaign at Seelanaickenpatti in the Salem district, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. (TVK)

However, the latest rally, which comes four months after Karur stampede, was yet again marked with controversies: another death, TV journalists being heckled and a jibe from an opposition party.

“Looks like to attend TVK rally in future one should carry his/her coffin,” Satyan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in both Tamil and English, which was accompanied by a picture of men carrying a coffin.

Sathyan's remarks come after a 37-year-old man from Maharashtra named Suraj, who is a fan of Vijay, fainted during TVK's rally after suffering a heart attack following which, he was rushed to a hospital, reported news agency ANI. He was shortly declared dead.

Also read: Man dies at Vijay's TVK Salem rally; actor mobbed by hundreds of fans before that

“During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident," said police.

More details on the circumstances around the man's death are awaited.

Also read: Vijay fan hijacks TN temple public address system to play actor's song; temple authorities file FIR