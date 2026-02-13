Man dies at Vijay's TVK Salem rally; actor mobbed by hundreds of fans before that
Vijay held a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Salmen on Friday and one death has been reported from the chaos that ensued.
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay held a public rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. A fan reportedly died after fainting during the rally. Videos of a large mob following the actor-politician’s car on bikes have also surfaced. The videos show hundreds of fans even blocking his car and causing a ruckus, with the police and his security struggling to control them.
Person dies at TVK rally after fainting
As per the news agency ANI, during the TVK rally, a 37-year-old Vijay fan named Suraj from Maharashtra fainted during the rally and was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a heart attack during the political meeting. Police said, “During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.” It was initially believed that he died due to crowd congestion. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.
Vijay mobbed by fans in Salem during TVK rally
Polimer News posted one video in which Vijay could be seen waving and giving thumbs up to fans who kept following him on bikes. Passersby standing on the road can also be seen recording him as his car went by. At one point, Vijay even gestures at them to be careful. As he reaches closer to the venue, hundreds of fans mob his car and block it. The police can be heard whistling first to move them along as his security tries to protect him.
Soon, the police sound sirens in warning and start shoving people, as does his security. Undeterred, fans can still be seen moving closer to the car to meet him. Another video shows traffic almost coming to a standstill due to the fans blocking Vijay’s cars. People honk and rev their engines in hope that the crowd moves along. The crowd runs along his car dangerously once it finds a gap to move. All while screaming his name.
When lives were lost during Karur stampede
More than 40 people died, and around 100 were injured when a stampede broke out at Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur last year. The incident took place as the crowd surged forward to meet him, resulting in numerous deaths. The CBI investigated the incident and questioned Vijay in the case earlier this year. TVK members were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide, and endangering life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.