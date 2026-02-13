Man dies at Vijay's TVK Salem rally; actor mobbed by hundreds of fans before that

As per the news agency ANI, during the TVK rally, a 37-year-old Vijay fan named Suraj from Maharashtra fainted during the rally and was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a heart attack during the political meeting. Police said, “During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.” It was initially believed that he died due to crowd congestion. This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay held a public rally in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. A fan reportedly died after fainting during the rally. Videos of a large mob following the actor-politician’s car on bikes have also surfaced. The videos show hundreds of fans even blocking his car and causing a ruckus, with the police and his security struggling to control them.

Vijay mobbed by fans in Salem during TVK rally Polimer News posted one video in which Vijay could be seen waving and giving thumbs up to fans who kept following him on bikes. Passersby standing on the road can also be seen recording him as his car went by. At one point, Vijay even gestures at them to be careful. As he reaches closer to the venue, hundreds of fans mob his car and block it. The police can be heard whistling first to move them along as his security tries to protect him.

Soon, the police sound sirens in warning and start shoving people, as does his security. Undeterred, fans can still be seen moving closer to the car to meet him. Another video shows traffic almost coming to a standstill due to the fans blocking Vijay’s cars. People honk and rev their engines in hope that the crowd moves along. The crowd runs along his car dangerously once it finds a gap to move. All while screaming his name.