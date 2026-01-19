Karur stampede case: Vijay greets fans with smiles and waves after CBI questions him for 6 hours for 2nd time

News agency PTI, citing officials, said that he arrived at the agency headquarters on Lodhi Road in the capital in a fleet of luxury SUVs at around 10.20 am. He left at about 5 pm. Vijay was earlier grilled for six hours at the CBI headquarters on January 12. He was asked to come again on January 13, but the actor sought another date due to Pongal.

The actor walked towards the fans, well-wishers and paparazzi stationed near the CBI office. Dressed in a brown shirt and black pants, he smiled and waved at them briefly. He then walked back towards his car as his security team stood beside him.

Actor and TVK chief Vijay was questioned for six hours by the CBI on Monday in the Karur stampede case. In a video shared online, Vijay was seen exiting his car after he was questioned.

Why was Vijay questioned Vijay was questioned during the day by a team of officials led by a deputy superintendent, drawn from the agency's anti-corruption wing, the officials said. Several questions related to decision-making about the rally, the reasons for his delay, the continuation of the speech, his knowledge of the ongoing chaos, turnout, and the mismanagement of the crowd were put to him, they said.

All about the Karur stampede case The decision on attributing roles to individuals in the chargesheet will be taken only after a thorough analysis of the statements of the actor, senior political officials of his party, and police and district administration officials involved in the process of granting clearance and managing the rally, as per the report.

The federal agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur. In October last year, the apex court had asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation and also constituted a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the agency's investigation.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria had said the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. It has wide ramifications with respect to the lives of citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kin is of utmost importance, the court had said.

"The faith and trust of the general public in the process of investigation must be restored in the criminal justice system, and one way to instil such trust is by ensuring that the investigation in the present case is completely impartial, independent and unbiased," the bench said.