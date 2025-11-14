‘Another election, another…’: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi as Mahagathbandhan heads for humiliating defeat

The BJP on Friday sharpened its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as early trends from the Bihar election showed the NDA heading for a sweeping victory. BJP takes jibe at Congress' Rahul Gandhi as NDA is poised for victory in Bihar elections 2025

“Rahul Gandhi! Another election, another defeat! If there were awards for electoral consistency, he’d sweep them all," BJP's IT head Amit Malviya posted on X.

He added, “At this rate, even setbacks must be wondering how he finds them so reliably,” the saffron party taunted, hinting at the opposition’s poor performance in Bihar assembly election.

According to Election Commission of India trends at 12:30 pm, the NDA appeared poised to break its 2010 record, when it secured 206 seats. BJP is leading in 85 constituencies and JD(U) in 78.

Meanwhile, the RJD–Congress-led Mahagathbandhan is trailing far behind, with the RJD ahead in only 32 seats as per the ECI's 12:30 pm update. The trends indicate that the alliance is unlikely to pose a challenge to the NDA’s march towards what appears to be another commanding victory in the state.

Bihar, India’s third most populous state with nearly 89 per cent of its residents living in rural areas, held its assembly elections in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

The 2025 polls saw a direct contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.