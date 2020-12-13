Another HC judge succumbs to Covid-19; Justice Vandana Kasrekar of Madhya Pradesh HC passes away

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 13:57 IST

Madhya Pradesh (MP) High Court judge, Justice Vandana Kasrekar passed away today morning due to Covid-19. She was 60.

Her death comes little over a week after the demise of Gujarat High Court judge, Justice GR Udhwani who had also succumbed to Covid-19.

Justice Kasrekar was born on July 10, 1960 and practiced before the MP High Court before being appointed as judge of the Indore Bench of the High Court on October 25, 2014.

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha who hails from Madhya Pradesh expressed his condolences.

“Two years back we lost Justice RK Tankha on December 13 a wonderful human being. Today MP High Court lost another wonderful human being Justice Vandana Kasrekar on December 13. We have lost a gem. A young life departs after a grim struggle. Thanks Dr. Trehan for trying your best,” he tweeted.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to Twitter to express his condolences. He tweeted in Hindi “I got the sad news of the demise of Honorable Justice Vandana Kasrekar, posted at Indore Bench of MP High Court. My condolences to her family.”