Another held for murder of 3 kids in Bulandshahar

Police on Sunday arrested the second accused for the alleged murder of three children of a family in Bulandshahar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Bulandshahar assistant superintendent of police said Imran, alias Goonga, was arrested on Sunday and raids are underway to arrest the third accused, Salman, who is absconding. Bullet-riddled bodies of the three children were recovered from a tube well in village Dhaturi of Salempur area on Saturday. The family of the children had lodged a complaint against Salman Malik, Bilal and Imran alias Goonga in Nagar Kotwali police. During interrogation, Bilal, who was arrested on Saturday, confessed to the crime.

First Published: May 26, 2019 23:18 IST