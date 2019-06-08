Another minor murdered after alleged rape in Uttar Pradesh

In another shocker from Uttar Pradesh, a 10-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and then murdered in Hamirpur early this morning.

The Hamirpur incident follows national outrage over the brutal murder of a 3-yr-old girl in Tappal village of Aligarh district of the state. The cops are still trying to ascertain if the Aligarh girl was sexually assaulted too. The brutality of the crime inflicted upon a young and innocent life has prompted calls for strictest actions against the accused.

Many prominent people, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, had tweeted wondering how someone could possibly commit a crime of this barbaric nature.

The details from the Hamirpur incident suggest that Aligarh incident was no aberration.

The girl was sleeping next to her mother outside her house in a village that falls under Kurara police area before she disappeared, her father, a farmer, told the police.

Her body was later found without any clothes in the cremation ground early Saturday morning. Some villagers who had gone to attend nature’s call, found the body and informed the family members.

The victim’s father said she was abducted sometime in the night and was murdered after she was raped. “I was at brick klin attending a work-related issue; a villager informed me about her being dead and her body lying inside the shamshan ghat (cremation ground),” he said.

The villagers were infuriated after the body was discovered and they were not allowing the police to move it to the morgue.

SP Hamirpur Hemraj Meena said, Special Operations Group (SOG) and four other teams were working on the case, “a panel of the doctors was on the standby at the district hospital for the post-mortem and the entire process would be videographed,” he said.

“The police have also spoken to the family and the villagers and asked them to allow the police to carry the body,” he added.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 11:10 IST