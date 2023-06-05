Home / India News / Goods train derails in Odisha 3 days after Balasore crash; ‘Not ours’: Railways

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jun 05, 2023 11:12 AM IST

Five wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed in Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday. The train was not connected with Indin Railways.

As Odisha is reeling under the shock of the triple train collision in Balasore that killed around 275 people, another train mishap was reported from Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday. It was a goods train carrying limestones, reports said. No injuries were reported. Casualties are not likely as it was a goods train. The reason for the derailment is not yet clear. The derailment of the goods train comes three days after the Coromandel tragedy, one of the most devastating train crash in India since Independence. Railway minister Ashwini Vainshnaw has recommended a CBI probe into the accident which was probably caused by a 'signalling failure'. Read | Cause of crash identified, CBI should investigate: Railway minister Vaishnaw

On Monday, passenger train services resumed at the Baganaga railway station after the tracks -- left heavily damaged by the three-train collision-- were repaired. About 51 hours after the massive collision, services resumed on the both tracks of the main line.

The Indian Railways clarified that Monday's derailment had nothing to do with them as it was a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri limestone mines and ACC's cement plant at Bargarh. The lines, wagons, loco, driver operation and maintenance are all private. It had no connection with the Indian Railways, it said.

odisha railways
