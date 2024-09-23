Another robbery accused shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) on Monday said it has shot dead another accused wanted in connection with the robbery of jewellery worth ₹1.5 crore from a shop in Sultanpur on August 28. STF said an accomplice of Anuj Pratap Singh managed to escape. (Sourced)

Additional director general Amitabh Yash identified the accused as Anuj Pratap Singh and added he was gunned down in Unnao in an exchange of fire.

STF said an accomplice of Singh managed to escape. “The accused [Singh] was declared dead at the district hospital. Further legal action was being conducted...,” STF said in a statement.

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery. Vinay Singh, the alleged mastermind of the robbery, surrendered while police shot dead Mangesh Yadav on September 5 and four other suspects remain at large.

Yadav’s killing triggered a row as Opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of selectively targeting criminals based on caste.

The Uttar Pradesh Police dismissed the claims saying their actions were “completely impartial and based on evidence”.

STF said Anuj Pratap Singh carried a bounty of ₹one lakh on his head. It added they were tipped off about his presence in Unnao’s Kuluhagadh. STF said Anuj Pratap Singh attempted to escape on a motorcycle when the police cordoned off the area. It claimed he fired, prompting a retaliation in self defense.

Additional police superintendent Akhilesh Singh said the accused was rushed to the district hospital, where was declared dead. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and stolen items linked to the robbery from the shoot out scene.

Anuj Pratap Singh’s killing is the latest in a series of such actions in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties have accused the government of resorting to extrajudicial killings.