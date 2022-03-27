Home / India News / 'Another scam like ABG Shipyard': Congress demands CBI probe into Amtek insolvency
india news

'Another scam like ABG Shipyard': Congress demands CBI probe into Amtek insolvency

The government can't shrug its responsibility off by saying these companies took loan during the UPA regime, the Congress said. 
Congress demanded CBI probe into the insolvency case of Amtek group of Companies.&nbsp;
Congress demanded CBI probe into the insolvency case of Amtek group of Companies. 
Published on Mar 27, 2022 01:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The Congress on Sunday accused the government of sheltering the promoters of the companies declaring insolvency through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. "The Amtek group of companies took a loan of 21,000 crore from Indian banks. And then it was put on sale for 4,100 crore. Where did the money of the banks go? This way our banks are being bankrupt, which is our money. There have been reports that Amtek conducted preferential transactions, transactions defrauding creditors. But the government is not taking any action against the promoters," Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said, demanding a CBI probe.

Citing the examples of Alok Industries, Videocon, Nirupam said the government should ask these shrewd businessmen how their operations went kaput, while they started their companies from scratch. "Actually, these companies have diverted the money and now with the companies sold, the promoters are roaming around scot-free," the Congress leader said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said in the name of resolving the insolvency cases of the companies, institutional corruption is going on. "Nirmala Sitharaman ji always says these companies took loans during the time of the UPA. True, but taking a loan is not a crime. Diverting those funds is and that is happening under the Modi government," Sanjay Nirupam said.

The government should issue a white paper on these insolvency cases, the Congress said adding that in the last 5 years, 4,946 insolvency cases came up in which 457 cases got resolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out