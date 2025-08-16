Another Thar rams bike in Delhi's Moti Nagar, liquor bottles found in car | Video

A 40-year-old man was killed after an SUV struck his motorcycle in Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Saturday. Security personnel stand guard near the Thar Vehicle which is seen at the spot of the accident at Mother Teresa Crescent Marg at Talkatora Parking, in New Delhi. (Picture for Representation/Vipin Kumar-Hindustan Times)

The accident occurred near Moti Nagar police station on Friday evening when a Thar hit the bike, killing Bhikshu Lal on the spot, PTI reported. A police official said that the victim was hit by the car while he was standing on his bike at the roadside.

The authorities have said that the driver of the Thar fled after the incident and a case has been registered at Moti Nagar police station. Two liquor bottles were also recovered from the car’s front seat, according to India Today.

"The driver of the Thar fled immediately after the incident. Legal action is being taken, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend him," a senior police officer told PTI.

A CCTV footage surfaced showing the SUV ramming the two-wheeler which Bhikshu Lal was riding on. Other videos from after the accident showed the front of the SUV crushed from the impact of the collision, while the bike was reduced to metal scrap.

The authorities are examining the CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused. The body of the deceased has been taken to a hospital for post-mortem, and his family members have been informed, officials added.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has reacted to the incident and demanded an immediate action.

"The policemen showed us a video and said that his bike was parked and the Thar hit the bike with force. They said they would take immediate action and catch the driver soon... My brother has five young children living back in the village," Kiran, sister of Bikshu Lal, told ANI.

Nomi Lal, the brother of Bikshu Lal, said they came to know about the incident on Saturday morning after their calls to know abuout his whereabouts went unanswered, according to ANI.

"He left home last night, telling his son that he would be back in 10 minutes... The whole night, his son was calling, and we were looking for his father. In the morning, we found out what had happened. He was hit by a car so badly that his bike was completely destroyed, and he suffered injuries to his chest," Lal said.

Earlier this month, a pedestrian was killed and another was grievously injured after a Thar mowed them down near the Chanakyapuri area in the national capital.