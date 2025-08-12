LSD, cocaine among drugs recovered from Thar that rammed 2 in Delhi

Delhi police recovered drugs, including Cocaine and LSD, from the Thar which hit two people near Delhi’s 11 Murti Marg on Sunday. Both the people died in the accident. Ashish is a resident of Delhi’s Shakarpur and was coming from Gurgaon when his Mahindra Thar rammed into two pedestrians near the Gyarah Murti Marg.(HT Photo)

The accident came to light when a PCR call reported an accident near Gate No 3 of Talkatora Stadium, and a Mahindra Thar was discovered at the spot in an accidental condition.

During inspection, the police found a bag with suspected drugs inside, PTI news agency reported. Commercial quantities of contrabands were found, including 0.30 gm of Cocaine, 2.6 gm of LSD, 23.47 gm of MD, and 21.26 gm of Ganja. Along with this, Tobacco and Charas were found along with ₹25,000 cash and a mobile phone, according to the report.

Accused is a drug supplier driving under the influence

Deputy commissioner of police Devesh Mahla said the PCR call was received at 6.30 am on Sunday by a passerby, after which police went to the spot and found two men lying unconscious and bleeding, while the SUV's bonnet was destroyed from the impact of the crash. The accused Ashish Bachchas, aged 26, was arrested on the spot.

Police said Ashish is a drug addict and a supplier who was driving under the influence, which was confirmed by his medical examination.

Ashish is a resident of Delhi’s Shakarpur and was coming from Haryana's Gurugram when his car rammed into two pedestrians near the Gyarah Murti Marg. One of the victims has been identified as Sujesh Kshetri, hailing from Sikkim, while the other is yet to be identified.

After the accident, both the victims were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one was declared brought dead while the other was undergoing treatment, succumbed to injuries later in the day, a senior police said.

Earlier, during the investigation, an empty liquor bottle was also recovered from inside the vehicle. Preliminary investigation suggested that Bachchas, who is unemployed, previously worked as a driver. Bachas was returning from Gurugram on Saturday night after celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his family in Shakarpur when the accident took place. "On August 1, the driver's vehicle was fined for over-speeding. Police found that there is an unpaid fine of ₹2,000 against the vehicle," PTI reported, citing police sources.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chanakyapuri police station. The offending vehicle has been impounded, and police are further investigating to trace the source of the narcotics and establish the complete sequence of events.