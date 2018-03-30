Anti-BJP front will succeed only under Rahul’s leadership, says Congress leader

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Friday said an anti-BJP front in the country “can succeed only under party president Rahul Gandhi’s leadership”.

He took a dig at chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s proposal of putting up a “one-to-one” fight against the BJP and said the Congress did not need any advice from her.

Chowdhury claimed that Banerjee was trying to project herself as a pan-India leader.

“She is advising the Congress on what to do and what not to... Who has appointed her as an adviser to the Congress? If you are serious about fighting the communal forces, you have to fight under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Banerjee, during her recent visit to New Delhi, had talked about a “one-to-one fight” between the BJP and the opposition parties in every state.

Chowdhury also blamed Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for failing to control violence in the state during Ram Navami celebrations.

“The state government was unable to tackle the clashes as the TMC and the BJP are two sides of the same coin,” he said.

The Congress did not need any suggestion from the TMC on how to deal with communal forces, Chowdhury added.

“We are not opposed to any particular individual, the party stands against the communal ideology of the BJP as a whole,” he said.

In a bid to forge opposition unity, Banerjee had met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi earlier this week and stressed the need for a united front against the BJP.

The TMC supremo had also met a host of opposition leaders from other parties, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, during her two-day visit to the national capital to explore the possibilities of forming a “federal front” to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.