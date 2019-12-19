Anti-citizenship law protesters face-off with police at Red Fort during pan-India protests

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:47 IST

The area around Red Fort in north Delhi became the new battleground between the Delhi Police and those protesting against the new citizenship law. The police has imposed Section 144 in the area to prevent a gathering of four or more people, but people defied the order and braved the winter chill to assemble at the spot.

There were angry scenes, with a sea of protesters getting past the police barricades. The police in heavy riot gear is keeping a tight vigil in the area.

Some of the protesters were also detained by the police.

The protest showed some impact in Bengaluru too, which is also under Section 144. Eminent historian Ramchandra Guha was detained during the protest in the city.

The people have gathered near Red Fort after a call given by the Left parties and other groups for an all-India agitation against the citizenship law on Thursday. The police has clarified that it has not given permission for any such event.

A group of 60 NGOs, citizen groups and Opposition parties have come together to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act. Under the aegis of ‘Hum Bharat ke Log’, the programme is supported by all the major Opposition parties including the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In Mumbai, the event is being hosted at the famous August Kranti Maidan, associated with the Quit India Movement. All the major political parties are likely to participate in it.

College students across the country are protesting against the new law, and their agitation has intensified since December 15 over police action against the students of Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. The police entered the campus of the university after violence broke out during a protest march being taken out by Jamia students. With ‘torch processions’ and long marches, students have expressed solidarity with their Jamia counterparts.

The protesters have also taken to social media to wage the battle online. Many people are using platforms like Instagram to educate others about what they see as potential concerns with the new legislation. “We millennials are always active on Instagram,” said Islam Mirza, who completed a masters in business administration at Jamia earlier this year. The active presence of film, music and fashion celebrities on Instagram also makes it an appealing platform for young users to post pictures and videos for all to see.