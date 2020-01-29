e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani’: Karnataka minister backs Anurag Thakur on CAA protesters

‘Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani’: Karnataka minister backs Anurag Thakur on CAA protesters

CT Ravi tweeted his support for the Union Minister, two days after the latter had egged on the crowd at a poll rally in Delhi, to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 10:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
CT Ravi is the Karnataka tourism minister.
CT Ravi is the Karnataka tourism minister. (Photo Courtesy: CT Ravi / Twitter)
         

Coming out in support of BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who is facing flak for his ‘provocative’ slogans against anti-CAA protesters at a rally in Delhi, Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi has said anti-nationals should get bullet and not biryani.

Ravi tweeted his support for the Union Minister, two days after the latter had egged on the crowd at a poll rally in Delhi, to raise an incendiary slogan -- “shoot the traitors” -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

“Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who- Opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab & Yakub Memon, Supported Tukde Tukde Gang, Spread lies against #CAA.

Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani.

#IStandWithAnuragThakur,” Ravi said in the tweet.

 

The Election Commission on Tuesday had issued a show cause notice to Thakur for his alleged provocative slogan.

