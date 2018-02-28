Anti-tank missile Nag successfully tested; ready for induction into army

The Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Nag was successfully flight-tested in desert conditions against two tank targets at different ranges and timings, paving the way for its induction into the Army, official sources said on Wednesday.

The third-generation fire-and-forget ATGM has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“The flight tests on Tuesday once again proved its capability. With these tests, its developmental trials have been completed and it is now ready for induction,” an official release said.

Director general (Missiles and Strategic Systems) Dr G Satheesh Reddy said with the successful test flights, technologies pertaining to the ATGM to engage targets in different conditions have been established.

DRDO chairman S Christopher congratulated the Nag team for the achievement.