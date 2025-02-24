‘Anti-Dalit': Atishi claims BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh photos removed from CM Rekha Gupta’s office

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi claimed on Monday that the photos of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh were removed from Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta's office. She claimed the act displayed the Bharatiya Janata Party's anti-Dalit mindset. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with LOP Atishi in the assembly. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Atishi, the former Delhi chief minister, met BJP's Rekha Gupta in the latter's chamber on Monday. She claimed the photos, which were installed by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, had been removed by the BJP government.

"The anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government...the BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party," she said.

"Does the BJP think PM Narendra Modi is greater than Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh?" she added.

She also held a protest outside the assembly.

Atishi slams Rekha Gupta

Earlier today, Atishi said the Delhi government had failed to meet the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last 2 days, we did not get time for 2 days and today we went to meet chief minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session," she added.

She further stated that the promise made in the first cabinet meeting by Modi, regarding the Mahila Samman Yojana, had been broken.

Atishi's remarks were directed at the delay in the implementation of the scheme, which was supposed to provide financial assistance to women in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Rekha Gupta took oath as a member of the legislative assembly.

BJP defeated AAP in this month's Delhi assembly election. The party won 48 of the city's 70 seats.

With inputs from PTI, ANI