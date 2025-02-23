Atishi chosen as leader of opposition in Delhi assembly

Former chief minister Atishi was on Sunday chosen as the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly. The decision was taken during a legislative meeting of all Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. The meeting was attended by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the party's 22 MLAs, including Atishi. Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi during a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)

Atishi becomes the first woman to hold the post in the Delhi assembly.

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on February 24. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

Earlier this month, the BJP regained power in the national capital winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats, while AAP captured 22 seats and the Congress failed to win any.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and several top leaders of the party, including Manish Sisodia, also lost the elections.

Delhi assembly begins on Monday

The Delhi assembly session will commence on February 24, where the MLAs will be sworn in and the new Speaker will be appointed. Bharatiya Janata Party's leader Vijender Gupta has been nominated as speaker, whereas Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed pro-tem speaker in the meantime.

On the second day of the session (February 25), the Comptroller Auditor General's (CAG) report will be tabled, which allegedly details corruption and irregularities by the erstwhile AAP.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana said that with the report being tabled, "many things will come to light," whether it is detailing corruption and irregularities in excise policy, renovation of former CM's residence (dubbed as Sheesh Mahal by the BJP) or in education policies.

"The report will be tabled in the House and many things will come to light. I think the truth will come out in the CAG report. Whether it is education, liquor, or Sheesh Mahal, many such issues will be raised in the House," Khurana told ANI on Sunday.