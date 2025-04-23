‘Anti-terror message at 5.5 lakh mosques’: Muslim bodies condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Prominent Muslim organisations on Wednesday strongly denounced the Pahalgam terror attack. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that giving the incident a religious angle is misguided, emphasising that terrorism is a “cancer” that goes against Islam's message of peace. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi (C), Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization (AIIO), after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratisha ceremony, in Ayodhya, on Jan. 22.(PTI FILE)

The attack, which targeted a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Tuesday, claimed the lives of at least 26 people, most of them tourists, and left several others injured.

Head of the All India Imam Organisation, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, said imams at over 5.5 lakh mosques across India will deliver a strong anti-terror message during Friday prayers and pray for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

After meeting officials from his organisation and representatives of other faiths, Ilyasi said that killing innocent people in the name of religion is not only against Islam, but also against humanity.

“Prayers will be offered at mosques for the innocent people who have been killed in Pahalgam and their families. During the Friday prayers, the imam will give a strong message against terrorism during his khutba (religious sermon),” he said.

“Our demand from the government is that no terrorist should be allowed to be buried on the soil of India,” Ilyasi added.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, calling it a cowardly act.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow, extended solidarity with the victims' families, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Madani said those who kill innocent people are not humans but “beasts.”

“There is no room for terrorism in Islam. Terrorism is a cancer that contradicts Islam's policy of promoting peace. It is essential for every believer to raise their voice against it,” he said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind views criminal acts, particularly those committed in the name of religion, as a serious threat to the nation’s peace and security, Maulana Arshad Madani said.

He added that while this horrific terrorist attack is deeply troubling, it is heartening to see ordinary Kashmiris strongly condemning the violence and expressing their disapproval.

“The condemnation of such acts from the mosques indicates that the common people of Kashmir desire to promote peace and harmony in the region. It shows that the spirit of brotherhood, compassion and unity is strong and alive in their hearts irrespective of their religions,” the Jamiat chief said.

'Government has Kashmiri people's support'

Madani added that this also shows the government can count on the full support of the Kashmiri people in maintaining law and order.

He stressed that it is wrong to give this tragedy a religious angle.

“Among the deceased was not only a Muslim, but according to the reports coming from there, during the attacks, local people risked their own lives to save many tourists and took the injured to the hospital. After the attack, no official assistance arrived for a while and there were no vehicles available to transport the injured. In such a situation, local residents came out of their homes and saved the lives of many people,” he said.

“In doing so, they set an example of humanity. And while doing so, they did not ask anyone about their religion. The common people of Kashmir are deeply shocked and angry over this tragedy. They have expressed their feelings by holding torch marches at various places,” he said.

This is a sign that the common people of Kashmir desire peace, unity and development in the region, and do not support any form of extremism, Madani said.

“Therefore, the media should avoid one-sided and biased reporting. This is not the time to fuel hatred, but rather a moment to come together to heal the wounds ... and to promote unity, love and brotherhood,” he said.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) president Syed Sadatullah Husaini strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing deep sorrow and outrage over the tragic loss of lives. In a statement, he called for swift justice for the victims.

“We strongly condemn the deadly terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, south Kashmir. The loss of innocent lives, including foreign tourists, is deeply saddening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their grieving families. There can be no justification for such a barbaric act,” he said.

Husaini said the act was utterly inhuman and must be condemned without any ambiguity. He called for those responsible to be brought to justice and given the strictest punishment.

The JIH chief emphasised that no cause, whether political, ideological, or otherwise can ever justify such brutal violence.

“This was an inhuman act that defies every moral and ethical code,” he said.

He appealed to both state and central authorities to take firm and transparent action to deliver justice to the victims, strengthen security measures, and protect vulnerable communities.

He further urged civil society, faith leaders, and the media to act with responsibility, avoiding narratives that could escalate tensions or unfairly target innocent groups.