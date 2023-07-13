‘Some people stay in Sheesh Mahal and blame others…’: Anurag Thakur attacks Kejriwal over flood situation in Delhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over flooding in several areas of the national capital. Thakur said, "Some people are staying in 'Sheesh Mehal' and are blaming others for the situation in Delhi, they're running away from their responsibility...we have never seen them taking responsibility for anything in the last 9 years...when will he (Arvind Kejriwal) realise his responsibilities?…

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur's statement comes as Delhi batters heavy rains and waterlogging in several parts. The water levels in Yamuna are at an all-time high. The water level of Yamuna rose at 208.65 metres after staying stable for more than four hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Delhi showers wreck Kejriwal's donation kits after godown submerged: Report

The water levels breached the 45-year-old record, touching 208.48 metres at 11 pm on Wednesday. Many areas including the Majnu Ka Tila, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, Monastery Market, Geeta Colony, and multiple portions of Ring Road near Kashmere Gate were inundated. Bus services remained suspended because of the flooding in bus terminals.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which was also attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other officials. The decisions taken included closure of schools, colleges and non-government offices till Sunday.

READ | Delhi rain: Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting as Yamuna water nears danger mark. 10 updates

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

12 NDRF teams have also been deployed in the city to assist in rescue operations.

According to the Central Water Commission, water released from the Hanthnikund barrage in Haryana became one cause of flooding in Delhi. "We noticed that the water released from the Hathnikund barrage took less time to reach Delhi compared to previous years. The main reason could be encroachment and siltation. Earlier, the water would have had more space to flow. Now, it passes through a constricted cross-section," an official of the CWC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail