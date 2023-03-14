Anurag Thakur's ‘kshama yatra' dig to Rahul Gandhi over 'London lies'

The Bharatiya Janata Party continued to target Rahul Gandhi for his speech in London, with Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday demanding the Congress MP's apology in Parliament for allegedly insulting the country abroad. Union minister Anurag Thakur at Parliament House complex during Budget Session in New Delhi on Monday, (PTI)

“Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and insults the country. He should come to the Parliament and apologise to the nation. He says that he is not allowed to speak in Parliament but his attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance of MPs in Parliament,” Thakur said ahead of the beginning of the second day of the ongoing Budget session.

Thakur also alleged that the Congress knows “the art of corruption and corruption through art”. “They are running a campaign against the country. Stop Cambridge cries and London lies, come here and carry out a ‘kshama yatra’ (apologise to every citizen of India),” the Union minister said.

Also Read | ‘Not Babri Masjid, we want…’: Himanta Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

The Union information and broadcasting minister also hit out at the Congress after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – global watchdog that deals with anti-money laundering measures related to terror financing – recently published a report Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in the Art and Antiquities Market, claiming that a case study mentioned in it involved party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Organisations investigating terror-funding cases are now conducting a case study on the corruption model of the Congress,” Thakur said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON