Anurag Thakur's ‘jungle raaj’ jibe at Mamata on Sandeshkhali row

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 09:51 PM IST

TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, absconding since January 5 when his supporters had attacked ED officials in Sandeshkhali, was arrested in North 24 Parganas.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday lashed out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the Sandeshkhali case, alleging there is a ‘jungle raaj’ (misrule) in the state.

“Everyone has seen the 'Jungle Raaj' of West Bengal. Sandeshkhali's 'sandesh' has reached everyone that in Mamata Banerjee's rule, there is 'Jungle Raaj' and how atrocities are being done against women,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

“The women seeking justice are forced to come on streets. But they have to bear the lathis of police, their voices are brutally suppressed and nobody listens to them. When they approach the court, the government backs those committing atrocities against women and evading law,” Thakur added.

The minister questioned Banerjee over the delay in arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, the local Trinamool Congress leader, who has been accused of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

“What was Mamata Banerjee's compulsion behind letting this individual roam freely instead of being arrested? Why does she protect those who rape women and are accused of corruption?” the minister added.

Thakur's attack comes on the day Shahjahan, absconding since January 5 when his supporters had attacked officials of Enforcement Directorate in Sandeshkhali, was arrested from a house in North 24 Parganas' Minakhan. He was produced before a local court which sent him to 10-day police custody.

Union minister Anurag Thakur.

Later in the day, the TMC suspended Shahjahan from the party for a period of six years. ""All India Trinamool Congress has decided to suspend Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years," TMC MP Derek O'Brien said at a presser.

"There are two types of political parties, one is who only talks but TMC walks the talk. This is not the first time we are doing this; we have done it in past too. Mr Modi we dare you to suspend Narayan Rane, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Suvendhu Adhikari. But you will not do as you are not from TMC," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

