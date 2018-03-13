AP assembly passes resolution condemning Centre’s indifferent attitude

In a stinging attack on the NDA government at the Centre, the Andhra Pradesh state assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the ‘callous attitude’ of the Centre in fulfilling the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act, including granting of special category status to the state.

Moving the resolution in the state assembly, Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu went emotional and was at one stage in tears while recalling the humiliating treatment meted out to him when he was requesting the Centre to handhold the state.

“When I asked for special financial assistance to build a world-class capital at Amaravati, the central finance minister heckled me, stating that it was my ‘dream city.’ After the bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh was left with no capital city. Is it wrong to build a world-class capital? Why can’t the Centre extend assistance to build the capital as promised in the Act? When it can give Rs 17,000 crore to a developed city like Bengaluru to build the metro rail, why can’t it give the money to capital construction?” he asked.

The assembly’s resolution reflected Naidu’s anger at TDP’s ally BJP.

“The Centre has to provide financial assistance to Amaravati, besides granting special category status as promised by the former Prime Minister in Parliament during passage of AP Reorganisation Act. Besides, it should grant separate railway zone for Visakhapatnam, establish Dugarajapatnam port, steel factory at Kadapa and petro-chemical complex at Kakinada and resolve many other issues, including special package for the backward districts on the lines of Bundelkhand and Koraput-Kalahandi,” the resolution said.

It accused the Centre of creating impediments in implementing the promises made in the Act. “On the other hand, it is accusing the state of not submitting the utilisation certificates for the funds released so far. This House strongly condemns the callousness of the Centre towards rescuing the state,” the resolution said.

The assembly also demanded that the Centre grant all tax incentives and GST exemptions being given to the north-east and Himalayan states. “We strongly condemn the humiliating comments made by the people in highest positions on our demands,” the resolution added.

The TDP formally pulled out of the central government on March 8 after a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu failed arrest the sliding ties between the allies. But the TDP has not completely shut the door on a possible rapprochement and still remains a member of the NDA.