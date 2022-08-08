AP: Five members of a family die in road accident after car rams into truck

Five persons of the same family were killed when a car in which they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Cumbam town on Amaravati-Anantapur highway at around 4:30am. The deceased, including three women, hailed from Sirigiripadu village in Veldurti mandal of Palnadu district, a police official said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the car was travelling at a high speed and the driver failed to notice the truck going slowly at a road curve, as a result of which it rammed into it from the rear side,” he said.

There were five passengers in the car and all of them died on the spot. On receiving the information about the accident, the Cumbam police personnel rushed to the accident spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby government hospital for autopsy.

The deceased were identified as Animi Reddy (60), Guravamma (60), Anantamma (55), Adilaxmi (58) and Nagi Reddy (24). The victims were on their way to Tirupati from Macherla in Palanad district, he said.

