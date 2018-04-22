Apna Ghar case: Jaswanti’s son-in-law fathered a child from physically-challenged inmate, says report

In Rohtak’s Apna Ghar sexual abuse case, main accused Jaswanti Devi’s son-in-law had fathered a child from physically challenged inmate.

It was confirmed by CFSL’s expert during his testimony at special CBI court. Besides baby’s mother also confirmed accused Jai Bhagwan’s brutality in her statement to the court.

Jai Bhagwan is already convicted along with Jaswanti and eight other accused in this case in which quantum of sentence will be pronounced by special CBI court here on April 24. Several other victims too deposed against Jai Bhagwan for forceful sexual exploitation.

‘Was five-month pregnant during NCPCR raid’

The said victim, who is speech and hearing impaired, was five months pregnant when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) conducted a raid at Apna Ghar, a shelter home run by Jaswanti Devi in Rohtak’s Shrinagar colony.

She was among over 100 inmates rescued and shifted to Swadhar Ghar in Bhiwani days after the raid.

HT accessed the statement of the victim given to the CBI court in which, she stated that Jai Bhagwan had forceful intercourse with her and made her pregnant. She gave her statement through an interpreter, Indu Sharma, who is a teacher for the deaf and dumb in a government department.

The baby was born on September 16, 2012, in Rohtak’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. Sub-inspector Brij Bala of Bhiwani police escorted her from Bhiwani and confirmed the birth of a child during the court hearing.

It was two days later, on September 18, that a blood sample of the new born infant was taken for DNA matching, as confirmed by Dr Rajesh Nandal of Rohtak PGIMER in his statement before court.

‘Delhi CFSL confirmed DNA matching’

After the blood sample of the child, the CBI took samples of Jai Bhagwan and other convicted co-accused Satish and Jaswant in the presence of Dr SK Singh of PGIMER in Chandigarh and sent it to the central forensic science laboratory, New Delhi for confirmation.

HT accessed the statement of BK Mahapatra, senior scientific officer (biology) in the court in which he confirmed that the profile of the victim’s baby had matched with accused Jai Bhagwan. There was, however, no confirmation of Satish and Jaswant.

“DNA profile of Jai Bhagwan is consistent as biological father of new born baby of victim,” Mahapatra is quoted saying in court statement. The victim had appeared in court with her child, now over five-year-old, during the court hearing.