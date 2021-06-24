Appeal against Tarun Tejpal’s acquittal adjourned to July 29

The Goa government’s appeal against the acquittal of journalist Tarun Tejpal in a rape case was on Thursday adjourned to July 29 after the prosecution sought more time to further amend their memorandum of appeal.

When the matter came up for hearing, state advocate general (AG) Devidas Pangam asked the court for a week to submit copies of the amended appeal.

“At the request of the learned advocate general, leave is granted to further amend the memo of appeal. AG states that the further amendment will be carried out within a week of one week from today,” the high court bench of justices MS Sonak and MS Jawalkar said.

Also Read | HC serves notice to Tejpal on Goa’s plea

Appearing for Tejpal, advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that he was yet to receive copies of the memorandum of appeal as well as the copies of documents, transcripts and other evidence that the prosecution will seek to rely on during the course of the hearing.

Sibal pointed out that he only had a copy of the initial appeal which still mentioned that a copy of the judgement was yet to be made available following which the Advocate General sought the court’s leave to file an amended copy and serve the defence as well.

Tejpal was acquitted of all charges by additional sessions judge Kshama Joshi in May. In her judgement, copies of which were handed out to the parties on Tuesday, Tejpal was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted on account of lack of sufficient evidence.