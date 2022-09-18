Appeals to not share leaked videos online amid huge Chandigarh University stir

Shock and horror have gripped Punjab after some videos of girl students of the Chandigarh University were reported to have been uploaded on social media, prompting massive protests at the varsity. A police case has been registered amid a deluge of strong reactions from all quarters. Appeals to not share these videos online have also been growing stronger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As state’s education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, urged for calm, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted on the matter, saying “strictest action would be taken against those found guilty.” As per the initial inputs available, late-night protests erupted at the varsity after a girl student made a video of around 60 students taking bath in the hostel and sent it to a boy in Shimla. While the girl has been held, leaders across political parties too have condemned the incident.

"It's an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again," Union minister and BJP leader Som Parkash was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaders and units associated with the Congress also shared posts, expressing anger. "This horrific incident in Chandigarh University is not only a proof of the failure of “Beti Bachao" but it is another proof of how unsafe our educational institutions are becoming for women. The offender must be punished severely for this act. Very embarrassing!" tweeted All India Mahila Congress in Hindi, referring to rival BJP's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' movement.

"To all responsible Indians, please do not repost, forward or share any MMS/video of the #chandigarhuniversity horror. Let us be a digitally responsible society," Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is yet to react to the incident.

The police have underlined that no suicide attempts were reported amid speculation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.